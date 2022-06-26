 
pakistan
Sunday Jun 26 2022
By
Web Desk

I was responsible for Imran Khan's ouster, not foreign conspiracy: Fazl

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 26, 2022

Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. — AFP/File
Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. — AFP/File

  • First Imran Khan waved alleged threat letter before masses, then claimed his life was in danger," Fazl says.
  • He says security institutions of country also ruled out allegations of a conspiracy.
  • He says PTI-led govt came into power through "rigging and illegal means".

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is also the head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, on Saturday said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was not removed from power through any foreign conspiracy as he claims, but it was him who was responsible for Khan's ouster.

Addressing a seminar in Islamabad, Fazl censured the former premier and said that first, he kept waving an alleged threat letter before the masses and then resorted to saying that his life was in danger. 

Related items

"The United States has denied sending any threat letter, then who is supposed to kill you? The security institutions of the country have also ruled out allegations of a conspiracy and have proved that you were lying," Fazl told Khan.

The chief of the PDM further said that the previous, PTI-led government came into power through "rigging and illegal means."

"I was the one who had conspired to remove Imran Khan from power. It wasn't a foreign conspiracy that led to your ouster, but it was Fazlur Rehman's conspiracy that sent you packing," he said. 

Since his ouster from power in April through a motion of no-confidence, Khan has cried foul and alleged that the then-Opposition, in connivance with the United States, toppled his government. The PTI has also demanded the formation of a judicial commission to probe the matter. 

More From Pakistan:

Fallen marriage, Interpol, and red notices: How businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor became entangled with FIA over ex-wife’s complaint?

Fallen marriage, Interpol, and red notices: How businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor became entangled with FIA over ex-wife’s complaint?
Saleem Safi investigates Rao Anwar’s allegations against Sanaullah Abbasi, AD Khawaja

Saleem Safi investigates Rao Anwar’s allegations against Sanaullah Abbasi, AD Khawaja
APS massacre survivor assumes charge as Oxford Union president

APS massacre survivor assumes charge as Oxford Union president
Pakistan, IMF to strike deal after budget approval: sources

Pakistan, IMF to strike deal after budget approval: sources
Saudi crown prince confers Order of King Abdulaziz on COAS Gen Bajwa

Saudi crown prince confers Order of King Abdulaziz on COAS Gen Bajwa
Commonwealth heads welcome PM Shehbaz’s announcement about hosting next ministerial meeting

Commonwealth heads welcome PM Shehbaz’s announcement about hosting next ministerial meeting
Pakistan working to address challenges posed by illicit drugs: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan working to address challenges posed by illicit drugs: PM Shehbaz Sharif
Possible COVID-19 wave ahead as Pakistan continues to see uptick in fresh cases

Possible COVID-19 wave ahead as Pakistan continues to see uptick in fresh cases
Sindh LG elections: Counting underway as first phase of violence-marred polls end

Sindh LG elections: Counting underway as first phase of violence-marred polls end
Bilawal, Imran make last ditch effort for votes ahead of Sindh LG polls

Bilawal, Imran make last ditch effort for votes ahead of Sindh LG polls
'Embarrassing proposal': Justice Isa urges CJP Bandial to remove incumbent registrar

'Embarrassing proposal': Justice Isa urges CJP Bandial to remove incumbent registrar
HEC issues explanation on promotion of lassi, sattu

HEC issues explanation on promotion of lassi, sattu

Latest

view all