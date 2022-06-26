 
Chris Hemsworth says his one intimate scene in Thor was a ‘dream’

Love and Thunder actor Chris Hemsworth has revealed his one scene in the upcoming flick was a 'dream' for him to film.

At the film’s premiere, the actor revealed that showing his body in the upcoming MCU film was basically a dream come true to do.

‘It was 10 years in the making that scene — kind of a dream of mine,’ the Hollywood star said at star-studded event.

‘The first time I played Thor I took my shirt off and I thought, “You know what’s gonna sweeten this… a decade from now it’s all gonna come off”,’ he said.

It’s refreshing to see a male actor so candid about showing off body, and the film’s director added that the Australian actor worked so hard getting in shape for the role, that such a moment was only fair.

‘I feel like we had all talked about it,’ he told Variety. ‘We had talked about, “Yeah, we gotta show off this body”.’

‘My whole thing was like, Chris works so hard, you’ve gotta show it off. Don’t cover it up with all these suits and the cape and stuff, it’s not fair!’

It wasn’t the first time he had to bare it all on screen. ‘I had had that out in Rush many years ago,’ he added. ‘In a Marvel film, it was a very large screen, it was a very big pair of cheeks, and, I don’t know, I had seen it before.’

