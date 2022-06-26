 
Showbiz
Sunday Jun 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Malaika Arora has a heartwarming birthday wish for Arjun Kapoor

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 26, 2022

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor turned 37 on Sunday, June 26. The actor received love and birthday wishes from his fans, friends, and industry colleagues. However, the most special one was penned by his girlfriend Malaika Arora.

The couple is currently in Europe celebrating Arjun’s birthday and fans cannot stop looking at the pictures that they are posting from the trip.

Malaika and Arjun are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood right now and their pictures and videos often go viral in no time. 

On Sunday, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl took to Instagram to pen a heartwarming message on Arjun’s birthday.

Sharing the picture and video of the birthday boy, Malaika wrote, “Make a wish my love…… may all ur wishes n dreams come true happy birthday.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Bhoot Police. He now has Ek Villain 2 alongside John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. He also has Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey and Ajay Bahl’s The LadyKiller with Bhumi Pednekar in the pipeline.


More From Showbiz:

Review: Team Muhafiz delivers power-packed first episode

Review: Team Muhafiz delivers power-packed first episode
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora raise the temperature with their latest pictures

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora raise the temperature with their latest pictures
Shah Rukh Khan shares his experience of working with Salman Khan in ‘Pathaan’

Shah Rukh Khan shares his experience of working with Salman Khan in ‘Pathaan’
‘Laal Singh Chaddha’: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor’s song takes internet by storm

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor’s song takes internet by storm
Kinza Hashmi serves up some major friendship goals in her latest post

Kinza Hashmi serves up some major friendship goals in her latest post
Hania Aamir melts hearts with THIS cute picture

Hania Aamir melts hearts with THIS cute picture
Twitter celebrates Shah Rukh Khan’s 30 years in Bollywood: 'Changes Indian Cinema'

Twitter celebrates Shah Rukh Khan’s 30 years in Bollywood: 'Changes Indian Cinema'
Kareena Kapoor drops adorable childhood snap of Karishma Kapoor on birthday

Kareena Kapoor drops adorable childhood snap of Karishma Kapoor on birthday
Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 30 years in Bollywood with 'love and smiles': Reel

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 30 years in Bollywood with 'love and smiles': Reel
Grammy Winner Arooj Aftab, Badshah collaboration underway?

Grammy Winner Arooj Aftab, Badshah collaboration underway?
Is Kiara Advani ready for marriage? The actor reveals her plans

Is Kiara Advani ready for marriage? The actor reveals her plans
‘JugJugg Jeeyo': Alia Bhatt melts hearts with THIS appreciation post for mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor

‘JugJugg Jeeyo': Alia Bhatt melts hearts with THIS appreciation post for mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor

Latest

view all