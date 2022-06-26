Malaika Arora has a heartwarming birthday wish for Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor turned 37 on Sunday, June 26. The actor received love and birthday wishes from his fans, friends, and industry colleagues. However, the most special one was penned by his girlfriend Malaika Arora.

The couple is currently in Europe celebrating Arjun’s birthday and fans cannot stop looking at the pictures that they are posting from the trip.

Malaika and Arjun are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood right now and their pictures and videos often go viral in no time.

On Sunday, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl took to Instagram to pen a heartwarming message on Arjun’s birthday.



Sharing the picture and video of the birthday boy, Malaika wrote, “Make a wish my love…… may all ur wishes n dreams come true happy birthday.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Bhoot Police. He now has Ek Villain 2 alongside John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. He also has Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey and Ajay Bahl’s The LadyKiller with Bhumi Pednekar in the pipeline.



