Sunday Jun 26 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to attend Prince William, Kate Middleton joint birthday party?

Sunday Jun 26, 2022

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not expected to return to UK to participate in the birthday celebrations of Prince William and Kate Middleton this summer.

Queen Elizabeth is set to host a joint birthday party for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Fans are speculating Meghan and Harry will extend an olive branch to the future king and his wife by attending their joint birthday bash.

However, royal expert Marlene Koenig believes that return of Lilibet and Archie’s parents is unlikely because of ongoing rift between the two brothers.

Speaking to the Express UK, the royal author said: "The party, I think, will be a quiet party, not flashy.

She went on to say: "I don't think we need to keep asserting every time there's [an] event, will Harry and Meghan come.

"The answer is probably going to be no, because they made a decision to pick up sticks and 'Go West, young man' is the expression and that's what they did".

