‘SYL’: Sidhu Moose Wala's last song removed from YouTube: Here is the actual reason

Late Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala’s last song, released after his death, has been removed from YouTube in India which is another disappointing development for his devoted fan following.



The song titled SYL, referring to the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal was released earlier this week.

It also reflects on various issues such as undivided Punjab, 1984 Sikh Riots, farmer laws, Sikh flag hoisting at the Red Fort during the farmer agitation, and Sikh militants

The song was written, sung, and composed by Sidhu and was recorded weeks before his tragic death.



The music video was released by producer MXRCI on June 23. As of now, on clicking the link of the video, a message gets displayed which reads, "Video unavailable. This content is not available on this country domain due to a legal complaint from the government."

Since its launch, Sidhu's song garnered over 27 million views and got 3.3 million likes on YouTube.

For the unversed, Sidhu was shot dead on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.





