Nation will reject foreign conspiracy, rigging plan: Imran Khan

Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan — Reuters

PTI Chairman Imran Khan stated on Sunday that the current government, which came to power through a foreign conspiracy, will be rejected by the nation and its rigging scheme will fail.

"It’s not an election, it’s a Jihad on July 17 and the election will have to be won to prove that we don’t accept US slavery," said Imran while launching the by-election campaign in Lahore and addressing party workers in different constituencies where by-polls are scheduled on July 17.

Imran Khan addressed party workers in PP-158, PP-167, PP-168, and PP-170. Four PTI candidates, including Akram Usman (PP-158), Ch Shabbir Gujjer (PP-167), Nawaz Awan (PP-168) and Malik Zaheer Khokhar (PP-170). Senior party leaders from Lahore, including Dr Yasmin Rashid, MNA Hammad Azhar, and others, also addressed the gathering.



Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan said that the rigging plan of the government will not succeed and the defeat of the imported government candidates is certain. Imran Khan went on to say that Pakistan is at a crossroads and that the entire country has risen against corrupt and imported rulers. He added that the youth has a key role in bringing about a revolution as a nation wants freedom in the real sense from the foreign powers, whereas, on the other hand, a "slave mafia" of the foreign elements wants to remain in power.

Imran Khan said that both Hamza Shehbaz Sharif and his father, Shehbaz Sharif, had to be defeated because they represented an illegal and imported government.



Imran Khan, warning the party workers regarding the rigging plan of the PML-N government, said that Nawaz Sharif had always sought the help of the umpires of his choice. He said this time, once again, the umpires are siding with the government, but their plan would fail.



He said Hamza Shahbaz and his father would be outplayed like he (Imran) used to do India in his cricket days. The former prime minister further said that Pakistan's economy has been strengthened in the PTI era but a conspiracy was hatched against his government. He vowed to give real freedom to the nation.

Originally published in The News