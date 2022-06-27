 
pakistan
Monday Jun 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Raising objections over LG polls, MQM-P warns of ending agreement with PPP

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 27, 2022

Senior MQM-P leader Wasim Akhtar addressing a press conference in Karachi, on June 27, 2022. — Twitter/MQMPKOfficial
Senior MQM-P leader Wasim Akhtar addressing a press conference in Karachi, on June 27, 2022. — Twitter/MQMPKOfficial

  • “They have crossed limits," Wasim Akhtar slams PPP.
  • Party "silent" due to agreement struck with PPP, Akhtar says.
  • He warns of locking up party office and protesting on streets.

KARACHI: Senior MQM-P leader Wasim Akhtar Monday warned the PPP of ending the agreement they had struck for ousting the PTI led-government after he raised objections to yesterday’s local body polls.

The PPP took a clean lead in the first phase of Sindh’s local bodies elections in 14 districts, according to unofficial results — with JUI-F, MQM-P, and other parties alleging that the ruling party had rigged the polls.

In a press conference today, the MQM-P leader alleged that the results of the polling stations where his party’s candidates were winning were allegedly halted.

“They have crossed the limits; we are silent due to the agreement. If the PPP does not implement the agreement, then MQM-P will lock its Bahadurabad office and protest on the streets,” he said.

Akhtar said under the agreement, both the parties agreed to accept each other's mandates. “We should have won the seats in the Sukkur and Mirpurkhas.”

“If MQM's concerns are not resolved on the delimitation of constituencies and electoral rolls, local body elections will not take place in Karachi and Hyderabad,” he warned.

