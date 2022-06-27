WATCH: Man perfectly balances suitcase on head while cycling

The picture shows an unidentified cyclist. — Screengrab/YouTube

A cyclist took the internet by storm after a video of him balancing a suitcase on his head while riding a bicycle went viral.

In the video, the cyclist — who is unidentified — could be seen carrying the luggage perfectly on his head as he rides the bike, NDTV reported.

The video was filmed at 5th Avenue in Brooklyn, New York. While riding, the person could be heard saying "yes sir, I got it, I got it" after giving a high-five to a pedestrian.



The video shows the man riding the bicycle calmly while the suitcase remains firm on top of his head.