Told Miftah Ismail our goal is self-reliance: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing the "Turn Around Pakistan" conference, in Islamabad, on June 28, 2022. — PTV screengrab

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday addressed the "Turn Around Pakistan" conference, where he spoke about receiving a text from Finance Minister Miftah Ismail this morning, saying Pakistan will receive not $1 billion but $2 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"Miftah Ismail sent a message this morning saying that Pakistan will receive not $1 billion but $2 billion from the IMF. I told him in response, our goal is self-reliance," the premier told the audience.



The prime minister's address comes shortly after Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail confirmed Pakistan has received the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) from the IMF for the seventh and eighth reviews.





More to follow.













