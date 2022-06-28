 
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 28 2022
‘Most handsome’: Tweeps nominate Imran Khan for '100 most beautiful faces of 2022'

Tuesday Jun 28, 2022

Former prime minister and cricket legend Imran Khan. — Instagram/@imrankhan.pti
The list of nominees for TC Candler’s — the creator of the annual independent critic's list — 100 most handsome and beautiful faces of 2022 left cricket legend and former prime minister Imran Khan’s fans in deep frustration.

From Pakistan, the TC Candler nominated actors Ayeza Khan, Sajal Aly, Neelam Muneer, Fawad Khan, and Imran Abbas; however, fans felt Imran Khan should have been added to the list too.

Therefore, tweeps flooded Twitter with pictures of the former World Cup-winning captain after which hashtag #100MostBeautifulFacesOf2022 started trending on the social media platform.

Sharing two pictures of Imran Khan, a Twitter user wrote: “No one can be more classy, charismatic, and handsome the Imran Khan. So, I nominate my leader of hearts.”

Another user called Imran Khan a “great leader and great simplifier”.

One of Imran Khan’s fans shared his pictures from his early career days, captioning: “World most handsome and the most beautiful smile in the world.”

A PTI supporter said he thinks Imran Khan’s face is the "most beautiful in this universe."

Here are some more tweets that nominated Imran Khan as the most beautiful face of 2022:


