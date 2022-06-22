 
Wednesday Jun 22 2022
Ayeza Khan, Fawad Khan and others nominated for 100 beautiful/handsome faces of 2022

Wednesday Jun 22, 2022

Ayeza Khan, Sajal Aly, Neelam Muneer, Fawad Khan and Imran Abbas are five top Pakistani celebrities that have recently made it to the list of nominees for TC Candler’s 100 most beautiful and handsome faces of 2022.

Interestingly, TC Candler, which is the creator of the Annual Independent Critics List of the 100 most beautiful/handsome faces of the year, nominated these five celebs from Pakistan for the year 2022.

Sharing the photo of Ayeza on their Instagram page, they captioned it, “Congratulations to these gorgeous people for being officially nominated as one of the 100 Most Beautiful or 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2022.”

As soon as this news made headlines, fans expressed their excitement to see their favourite stars being nominated and honoured for their contributions to the glamour industry.

To note, Ayeza Khan and Sajal Aly were also nominated last year along with Mahira Khan in the list of 2021 beautiful faces.

