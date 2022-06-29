 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 29 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix show hires ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ director

Wednesday Jun 29, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docu-series seems to be going full-throttle, with the production reportedly roping in The Handmaid’s Tale director Liz Garbus, reported The Daily Star.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex inked a multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix in 2020 soon after Megxit that included several programmes, including an animated series that has been cancelled.

However, the royal couple managed to secure a ‘fly-on-the-wall’ style docu-series for Netflix earlier this year, described as ‘at-home with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex-style’.

Now, reports suggest that Prince Harry and Meghan have managed to hire Liz, who has an impressive body of work, including an Oscar nomination for her 1998 documentary The Farm: Angola, USA.

As per sources, Liz, who worked on the fourth season of the award-winning The Handmaid’s Tale, was spotted with both Harry and Meghan with a small camera during a visit to New York last year.

That’s not all, Liz was also supposed to work with Meghan on Pearl, the animated series that was scrapped by Netflix. 


