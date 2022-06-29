PTI lying on issue of giving plots to judges: Farogh Naseem

Former law minister rejects Imran Khan’s claim of misleading him in filing a reference against Justice Faez Isa.

Says reference against Justice Qazi Isa was filed on Asset Recovery Unit (ARU) report.

Farogh Naseem challenges Fawad Chaudhry to show any proof of cabinet’s decision against giving plots to judges.

KARACHI: Former law minister Farogh Naseem has vehemently denied PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry’s allegations on a matter related to giving plots to judges, saying PTI is lying on the issue, Geo News reported.



Farooq Naseem's statement came hours after former information minister Fawad Chaudhry’s claim that the then PTI government decided against giving plots to judges, however then law minister Farogh Naseem had refused to implement it.



Speaking on the Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath, Farogh Naseem challenged Fawad Chaudhry to show any proof of the cabinet’s decision against giving plots to judges.

"The real issue was building a colony for the poor employees of the Supreme Court (SC) and the SC registrar also wrote a letter to the then government for building a colony," he added.

Naseem said former prime minister Imran Khan had also formed a committee comprising Shahzad Akbar and Shireen Mazari. However, the committee had rejected the idea of building a colony, adding that Mazari and Fawad Chaudhry had forcefully opposed the housing proposal.

Speaking about filing a reference against SC judge Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, the former law minister categorically rejected PTI chairman Imran Khan’s claim of misleading him in filing a reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.



“It was Imran Khan himself who had ordered filing a reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa,” he added.

Farogh Naseem further stated that a reference against Justice Isa was filed on the Asset Recovery Unit (ARU) report.

The ex-law minister said that Imran Khan had called him to the PM’s office and asked that since the eradication of corruption was the PTI government’s agenda, therefore the reference should be filed immediately.