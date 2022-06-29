 
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 29 2022
Punjab CM polls: LHC resumes hearing on Hamza Shahbaz's election case

Wednesday Jun 29, 2022

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday resumed hearing the case challenging Hamza Shahbaz's election as the Punjab chief minister.

The hearing of separate pleas — filed by PTI and PML-Q — against Hamza's election as CM is currently underway. An LHC bench headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan is hearing the case.

At the outset of the hearing, Justice Shahid Jameel remarked that it will hear arguments from the counsel representing Hamza Shahbaz first.

The judge remarked that Hamza's lawyer will give arguments if the Supreme Court's verdict on the presidential reference — seeking the interpretation of Article 63(A) of the Constitution related to defecting lawmakers — applies to past events.

The apex court, on May 17, ruled that the votes of dissident members of Parliament (MPs), cast against their parliamentary party's directives, cannot be counted.

Following Justice Jameel's directive, Hamza's counsel started his arguments, maintaining that the the ruling doesn't apply to past events unless the apex court itself says so.

"The truth is that Hamza's election as Punjab CM hasn't been challenged but different events had been challenged," the counsel said.

At the completion of arguments by Hamza's lawyer, PTI counsel Barrister Ali Zafar came to the rostrum.

Earlier, the court called President Arif Alvi's lawyer Advocate Ahmad Awais to the rostrum and sought his views on the remarks made by the single bench about the president.

While giving his arguments, the advocate pleaded with the court to nullify the single bench remarks about the president.

At this, Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi asked if he meant to say that the remarks were given without hearing the president.

More to follow...

Electricity crisis: Musadik Malik pledges to beat load-shedding by July 15

Toshakhana gifts: Imran Khan sold three watches to local dealer

Mask up: Fresh COVID-19 cases in Pakistan cross 500-mark for first time in three months

New political crisis expected if LHC nullifies CM Punjab election

PTI lying on issue of giving plots to judges: Farogh Naseem

Trade blacklist: Pakistan firms among 36 companies US accuses of supporting Russia

PMD warns of urban flooding as heavy rain to hit Karachi from July 1

Kartarpur corridor represents Pakistan's commitment to religious freedom: Gen Bajwa

'Almost confirmed': Ishaq Dar plans to return to Pakistan

Cabinet decides to issue six-month multiple entry visas to Afghan transporters

‘Most handsome’: Tweeps nominate Imran Khan for '100 most beautiful faces of 2022'

Coalition govt preparing to rig Punjab by-elections: Imran Khan

