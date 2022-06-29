 
sports
Wednesday Jun 29 2022
By
Sports Desk

No uncertainty, nothing’s going to happen: Ramiz Raja on his PCB position

By
Sports Desk

Wednesday Jun 29, 2022

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja addressing a press conference in Karachi, on June 29, 2022. — PCB
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja addressing a press conference in Karachi, on June 29, 2022. — PCB

  • Raja unhappy on speculations over his future as PCB chairman.
  • “I am not going anywhere; should I write it on a stamp paper?”
  • He tells Ahmed Shehzad to let his bat do the talking.

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja Wednesday ruled out any uncertainty over his future in office and blamed the media for speculating about his exit.

“There is no uncertainty. You people [journalists] are the ones creating this uncertainty. I know the inside issues and nothing is going to happen,” the PCB chairman told media personnel during a press conference at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The former cricketer said it has been a tradition that when a new government is formed, the board’s chief is changed, but it was not a constitutional or legal requirement to change the PCB chairman.

“I am not going anywhere; should I write it on a stamp paper and give it to you?” he asked a journalist who asked him about his future. The PCB chairman added: “I know you people want me gone as it will give you headlines.”

On his future after the conclusion of his term as the PCB chairman, the former batter said he might not be a commentator as he has “fought with almost everyone”.

‘Let the bat do the talking’

Talking about batter Ahmed Shehzad, the PCB chairman said that he should perform well and engage in introspection during his time out.

“My message to Ahmed Shehzad: Let the bat do the talking. Shan Masood made a come back by performing well,” the PCB chairman told journalists in response to a question about Shehzad's demand to make a negative report regarding him public.

In his conversation with media personnel a day earlier, Shehzad demanded the PCB make a "negative report" about him public.

Related items

"The report submitted to the PCB by the past team management about me and on the basis of which I have been harmed by being kept away from the team should be made public." 

In response to the batter, Raja further said that this wasn’t Shehzad speaking, rather it was the “frustration” talking — as this happens when you are not in the team. 

More From Sports:

Shahid Afridi responds after getting fined on motorway

Shahid Afridi responds after getting fined on motorway
Eoin Morgan retires from international cricket, ECB confirms

Eoin Morgan retires from international cricket, ECB confirms
Shahid Afridi just got fined for speeding

Shahid Afridi just got fined for speeding
Babar Azam smashes ton in intra-squad practice match

Babar Azam smashes ton in intra-squad practice match
Pakistan to play tri-series in New Zealand ahead of T20 World Cup

Pakistan to play tri-series in New Zealand ahead of T20 World Cup
‘Going through very tough time’: Kamran, Umar Akmal ask people to pray for hospitalised father

‘Going through very tough time’: Kamran, Umar Akmal ask people to pray for hospitalised father
Ahmed Shehzad demands PCB make 'negative' report on him public

Ahmed Shehzad demands PCB make 'negative' report on him public
Pak vs SL: Fawad Alam joins camp for two-match Test series

Pak vs SL: Fawad Alam joins camp for two-match Test series

'Shaz and Waz': Check out this picture from Wasim Akram's reunion with Ravi Shastri

'Shaz and Waz': Check out this picture from Wasim Akram's reunion with Ravi Shastri
'I am confident': Yasir Shah hopes to make a difference in Sri Lanka series

'I am confident': Yasir Shah hopes to make a difference in Sri Lanka series

Hosting tape-ball tournament 'positive sign' for Karachi, says Murtaza Wahab

Hosting tape-ball tournament 'positive sign' for Karachi, says Murtaza Wahab
Is Anwar Ali considering a career in tape-ball cricket?

Is Anwar Ali considering a career in tape-ball cricket?

Latest

view all