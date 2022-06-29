Eidul Azha 2022: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting today to sight Zil Hajj moon

Committee to meet at Met Department's office in Karachi.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad to head meeting.

Meetings of zonal, district committees to take place at their offices.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet today (Wednesday) to sight the moon of Zil Hajj 1443 AH at the Met department's office in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi.

The members of the committee will meet this evening. The committee chairman Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad will head the meeting.

Officials of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), Pakistan Meteorological Department and Ministry of Science and Technology will also attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, the zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees’ meetings will be held at their respective headquarters.



Later, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will announce the final decision about the sighting of the Zil Hajj crescent.

The International Astronomical Centre (IAC) has requested the countries to organise committees to sight the Zil Hajj moon today.

The crescent is likely to be sighted on the evening of June 30, which will mark the start of the holy month.

Muslims across the globe will likely celebrate Eidul Azha on the 10th of Zil Hajj, after completing all the pillars of pilgrimage.