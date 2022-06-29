 
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Eidul Azha 2022: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting today to sight Zil Hajj moon

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 29, 2022

Eidul Azha 2022: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting today to sight Zil Hajj moon

  • Committee to meet at Met Department's office in Karachi.
  • Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad to head meeting.
  • Meetings of zonal, district committees to take place at their offices.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet today (Wednesday) to sight the moon of Zil Hajj 1443 AH at the Met department's office in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi.

The members of the committee will meet this evening. The committee chairman Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad will head the meeting. 

Officials of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), Pakistan Meteorological Department and Ministry of Science and Technology will also attend the meeting.

Related items

Meanwhile, the zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees’ meetings will be held at their respective headquarters.

Later, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will announce the final decision about the sighting of the Zil Hajj crescent.

The International Astronomical Centre (IAC) has requested the countries to organise committees to sight the Zil Hajj moon today.

The crescent is likely to be sighted on the evening of June 30, which will mark the start of the holy month.

Muslims across the globe will likely celebrate Eidul Azha on the 10th of Zil Hajj, after completing all the pillars of pilgrimage.

More From Pakistan:

By-poll in PP-288 DG Khan: It’s PTI vs PTI

By-poll in PP-288 DG Khan: It’s PTI vs PTI
By-poll in PP-217 Multan: PTI and PML-N call in the big guns

By-poll in PP-217 Multan: PTI and PML-N call in the big guns
'I don't need your sympathies, respect my husband,' Dua Zahra tells critics

'I don't need your sympathies, respect my husband,' Dua Zahra tells critics
Govt decides to ‘fully activate’ NCOC as COVID cases surge

Govt decides to ‘fully activate’ NCOC as COVID cases surge
'Humanity faded away': Bushra Iqbal says lawyer will address questions on Dania

'Humanity faded away': Bushra Iqbal says lawyer will address questions on Dania
Punjab CM polls: Uncertainty on Hamza Shahbaz's election persists as LHC adjourns hearing

Punjab CM polls: Uncertainty on Hamza Shahbaz's election persists as LHC adjourns hearing
Electricity crisis: Musadik Malik pledges to beat continued load-shedding by July 15

Electricity crisis: Musadik Malik pledges to beat continued load-shedding by July 15
Toshakhana gifts: Imran Khan sold three watches to local dealer

Toshakhana gifts: Imran Khan sold three watches to local dealer
Mask up: Fresh COVID cases in Pakistan cross 500-mark first time in three months

Mask up: Fresh COVID cases in Pakistan cross 500-mark first time in three months
New political crisis expected if LHC nullifies CM Punjab election

New political crisis expected if LHC nullifies CM Punjab election
PTI lying on issue of giving plots to judges: Farogh Naseem

PTI lying on issue of giving plots to judges: Farogh Naseem
Trade blacklist: US accuses Pakistani firms among 36 companies of supporting Russia

Trade blacklist: US accuses Pakistani firms among 36 companies of supporting Russia

Latest

view all