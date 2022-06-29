Mexican woman falls in love, marries homeless man after giving him makeover

Woman who cut homeless man's hair marries him 2 years later. — Instagram/@makeup_by_lakiza

A heart-warming love story that recently went viral on social media proves that true love is not in looks or money, but in the beauty of one’s heart.

A Mexican woman, Luz Yesenia Geronimo Cerna, saw a homeless man, Juan Mendoza Alvizar, washing cars outside a shop in 2009 and then approached Alvizar asking him if she could give him a makeover, News 18 reported.

Cerna said she was in awe of Alvizar’s kindness to other people.

“The first thing I saw was his way of treating people,” The Mirror quoted Luz as saying.

In a video gone viral on TikTok, an amazing before and after transformation of Alvizar’s makeover is shown, where he looks almost unrecognisable after a haircut.

Alvizar says he was going through difficult times when he met Cerna. In the before picture, he has messy hair and dirt on his face.

Him and Cerna have been married for ten years now and have three children together.

Alvizar now works as a bricklayer and fixes mobile phones in his spare time.