 
world
Wednesday Jun 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Mexican woman falls in love, marries homeless man after giving him makeover

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 29, 2022

Woman who cut homeless mans hair marries him 2 years later. — Instagram/@makeup_by_lakiza
Woman who cut homeless man's hair marries him 2 years later. — Instagram/@makeup_by_lakiza

  • Cerna says she was in awe of Alvizar’s kindness to other people.
  • Alvizar says he was going through difficult times when he met Cerna.
  • Couple has been married for ten years now and has three children together.

A heart-warming love story that recently went viral on social media proves that true love is not in looks or money, but in the beauty of one’s heart.

A Mexican woman, Luz Yesenia Geronimo Cerna, saw a homeless man, Juan Mendoza Alvizar, washing cars outside a shop in 2009 and then approached Alvizar asking him if she could give him a makeover, News 18 reported. 

Cerna said she was in awe of Alvizar’s kindness to other people.

“The first thing I saw was his way of treating people,” The Mirror quoted Luz as saying.

In a video gone viral on TikTok, an amazing before and after transformation of Alvizar’s makeover is shown, where he looks almost unrecognisable after a haircut.

Alvizar says he was going through difficult times when he met Cerna. In the before picture, he has messy hair and dirt on his face.

Him and Cerna have been married for ten years now and have three children together.

Alvizar now works as a bricklayer and fixes mobile phones in his spare time. 

More From World:

If Vladimir Putin was a woman, there would be no Ukraine war: Boris Johnson

If Vladimir Putin was a woman, there would be no Ukraine war: Boris Johnson
Man stabs, strangles and utters death threats to girlfriend

Man stabs, strangles and utters death threats to girlfriend

Dogs eat two-year-old baby after stealing him from hospital in India

Dogs eat two-year-old baby after stealing him from hospital in India
Bride uses innovative way to collect money for her honeymoon

Bride uses innovative way to collect money for her honeymoon
Man throws acid on ex-wife's face after she refuses to marry his elder brother for 'halala'

Man throws acid on ex-wife's face after she refuses to marry his elder brother for 'halala'
British man travels to Makkah on foot to perform Hajj

British man travels to Makkah on foot to perform Hajj
WATCH: Extremist Hindu leader in Canada openly advocates killing Muslims, Sikhs

WATCH: Extremist Hindu leader in Canada openly advocates killing Muslims, Sikhs
India arrests two men for beheading Hindu man supporting anti-Islam remarks

India arrests two men for beheading Hindu man supporting anti-Islam remarks
Asian stocks lose bounce from shorter China quarantine, slip on inflation fears

Asian stocks lose bounce from shorter China quarantine, slip on inflation fears
Turkey lifts veto on Finland, Sweden joining NATO, clearing path for expansion

Turkey lifts veto on Finland, Sweden joining NATO, clearing path for expansion
At least 52 inmates die in Colombia prison riot and fire

At least 52 inmates die in Colombia prison riot and fire

Latest

view all