Ishaq Dar to return to Pakistan in fourth week of July on Nawaz Sharif's order

Former finance minister and PML-N senior leader Ishaq Dar. — AFP/File

“I don’t need permission of any party leader to return,” Dar says.

Adds Nawaz Sharif’s orders are enough.

“I am going to Pakistan in the fourth week of July," he confirms.

LONDON: Former finance minister and PML-N senior leader Ishaq Dar Wednesday revealed that he has decided to return to Pakistan at the request of party supremo, Nawaz Sharif.



Speaking to journalists in London, Dar said that his decision to return was taken after the consent of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. “I am going to Pakistan in the fourth week of July on the orders of former prime minister Nawaz,” he added.

Dar further revealed that he has received his new passport and the doctor has also granted him permission. “I don’t need the permission of any league leader to return to Pakistan, as Nawaz Sharif’s orders are enough,” he said, accusing the PTI government of victimising him and resorting to taking "revenge on him".



Dar said that there was only one case registered against him “which was based on lies”.

The former finance minister said that he will take oath as Senator upon his arrival.