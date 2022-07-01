 
pakistan
Friday Jul 01 2022
By
APP

Imran Khan can face treason charges for subverting constitution: Marriyum Aurangzeb

By
APP

Friday Jul 01, 2022

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb speaking during a news conference. Photo—APP
  • Federal minister says Imran Khan has been asking neutrals to intervene.
  • Lambastes PTI's narrative of a foreign conspiracy.
  • Marriyum Aurangzeb says PTI's narrative of conspiracy is a blatant lie.

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday said that former prime minister Imran Khan could face treason charges for abrogating the constitution of Pakistan as he had tried to prevent his ouster.

During a news conference, Aurangzeb said that according to the Supreme Court’s verdict, Imran Khan had violated the constitution when he was facing a no-trust motion as the then deputy speaker had ruled out the vote of no-confidence against him unconstitutionally. 

She was speaking in reference to PTI leader and former deputy speaker of the National Assembly (NA) Qasim Suri’s ruling when he had rejected the no-trust motion against then prime minister Imran Khan, however, SC termed it unconstitutional and restored the NA.

The federal minister went on to say that Imran Khan has been asking the neutrals continuously to intervene, “this is the case of Article 6 for violating the Constitution.

Lambasting PTI's narrative of a foreign conspiracy, Aurangzeb said that if Imran Khan had received the cypher on March 8, why didn’t he initiate an inquiry by setting up a commission.

“Imran Khan should have formed a commission if he already knew about the conspiracy, but he did not hold [an] inquiry because it was a blatant lie,” she said.

