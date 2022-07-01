Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity ratio reaches 4.5-month high

Pedestrians in a market wearing masks amid rising COVID-19 cases in Pakistan. Photo— Reuters

During last 24 hours, zero COVID-related death reported in country.

101 COVID-19 patients are still being treated in ICU.

Country sees rise in positivity ratio to 3.93%.

The COVID-19 positivity ratio in the country has reached a 4.5-month high at 3.93% in the last 24 hours, National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH) data showed Friday morning.



This is the highest positivity ratio since February 19, when it was recorded at 4.15%.

According to the latest data from NIH, during the last 24 hours, 694 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the country after diagnostic testing on 17,640 samples.

As per NIH statistics, currently, 101 COVID-19 patients are being treated in different medical facilities across the country.

However, fortunately, no death was reported during the last 24 hours across the country due to the virus.

Govt decides to ‘fully activate’ NCOC as COVID cases surge

Earlier this week, amid the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases, the federal government had decided to "fully activate” the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

A statement from PM Office said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed concerns over the rising COVID-19 cases and issued directives to revive Pakistan’s coronavirus response forum.

The premier ordered district and provincial authorities to strictly implement protective measures and take other steps to keep the deadly virus at bay.

What is NCOC?

Established inside the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) Secretariat in Islamabad, NCOC was set up in March 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic to collect, analyse and process information.

The NCOC is the entity in charge of Pakistan's COVID-19 efforts, policies and implementation and makes suggestions to the Prime Minister's National Coordination Committee for timely actions related to the national COVID-19 response, NHS official said, adding that it includes specialists from both the civil and military institutions.