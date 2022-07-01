Father who passed away last year attends daughter's wedding

Bride Sai Vaishnavi gets emotional after seeing the statue of her father, who died last year.—NDTV

Phani Kumar ensures father's presence at sister's wedding.

Gifts sister life-like wax statue of father who passed away a year ago.

Kumar says statue took more than a year to finish.

A brother's unique surprise for his sister on her wedding day has warmed the hearts of many.



Phani Kumar gifted his sister a wax statue of the siblings' father who had passed away a year ago to ensure his presence, as the family had wished.

NDTV reported that Kumar posted a video on YouTube showing the moment when the bride, Sai Vaishnavi and their mother saw the man's wax statue.

The women were shocked initially but then soon broke into tears.

Overwhelmed, Vaishnavi was seen kissing and hugging the statue. Other relatives present at the event were also surprised and emotional.

The statue was a perfect copy of the father and became the highlight of the wedding.



NDTV quoted Kumar as saying that the statue took more than a year to finish.

Their father had died after he contracted COVID-19 and his oxygen levels dropped.

"I was with him in hospital for three days where I could not meet him or talk to him as he was on ventilator," said Kumar.



While it was a huge loss, Kumar said that the family showed strength. They really wanted the man to be there at Vaishnavi's wedding.

Therefore, Kumar came up with the idea and worked on it for a full year.