 
pakistan
Friday Jul 01 2022
By
Web Desk

US expands interview waiver eligibility for Pakistani citizens

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 01, 2022

US Mission in Pakistan has expanded interview waiver eligibility for Pakistani citizens renewing B1/B2 tourist and business visas — Canva/file
US Mission in Pakistan has expanded interview waiver eligibility for Pakistani citizens renewing B1/B2 tourist and business visas — Canva/file

ISLAMABAD: The US Mission in Pakistan has expanded its interview waiver eligibility for Pakistani citizens renewing B1/B2 tourist and business visas at the US Embassy in Islamabad and the US Consulate General in Karachi, the mission said in a press release on Friday.

Pakistani citizens who are 45 and older with valid or expired B1/B2 visas within the last 48 months are eligible to participate, said the mission.

Related items

This is a procedural change designed to improve customer service and expedite the renewal of tourist and business visas for qualified and eligible Pakistani citizens.

Some eligible visa holders may be required to appear for interviews at the US Embassy or Consulate-General after submitting their applications, as required by US law.

Applicants can check their eligibility for an interview waiver by visiting the website of the US Mission in Pakistan.

The website has also shared a set of questions and answers for information. 

More From Pakistan:

By-poll in PP-224 Lodhran: PML-N should not get too comfortable

By-poll in PP-224 Lodhran: PML-N should not get too comfortable
PM Shehbaz, army chief discuss national security situation

PM Shehbaz, army chief discuss national security situation
Shoaib Akhtar meets Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi at Pindi stadium

Shoaib Akhtar meets Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi at Pindi stadium
Was not supposed to announce petrol price hike on TV, Miftah Ismail says

Was not supposed to announce petrol price hike on TV, Miftah Ismail says
SC summons Hamza Shahbaz, Pervez Elahi in Punjab CM election case

SC summons Hamza Shahbaz, Pervez Elahi in Punjab CM election case
How likely is Hamza to retain CM slot after vote recount?

How likely is Hamza to retain CM slot after vote recount?
Export and non-export sectors in Punjab deprived of gas supply till July 9

Export and non-export sectors in Punjab deprived of gas supply till July 9
Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity ratio reaches 4.5-month high

Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity ratio reaches 4.5-month high
SC fixes plea of dissident PTI MPAs for hearing on July 5

SC fixes plea of dissident PTI MPAs for hearing on July 5
Sherry Rehman warns of GLOF in northern areas due to high heat

Sherry Rehman warns of GLOF in northern areas due to high heat
Karachi's hot weather cools after overnight light showers

Karachi's hot weather cools after overnight light showers
Imran Khan can face treason charges for subverting constitution: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Imran Khan can face treason charges for subverting constitution: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Latest

view all