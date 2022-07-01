US expands interview waiver eligibility for Pakistani citizens

US Mission in Pakistan has expanded interview waiver eligibility for Pakistani citizens renewing B1/B2 tourist and business visas — Canva/file

ISLAMABAD: The US Mission in Pakistan has expanded its interview waiver eligibility for Pakistani citizens renewing B1/B2 tourist and business visas at the US Embassy in Islamabad and the US Consulate General in Karachi, the mission said in a press release on Friday.

Pakistani citizens who are 45 and older with valid or expired B1/B2 visas within the last 48 months are eligible to participate, said the mission.

This is a procedural change designed to improve customer service and expedite the renewal of tourist and business visas for qualified and eligible Pakistani citizens.



Some eligible visa holders may be required to appear for interviews at the US Embassy or Consulate-General after submitting their applications, as required by US law.



Applicants can check their eligibility for an interview waiver by visiting the website of the US Mission in Pakistan.

The website has also shared a set of questions and answers for information.