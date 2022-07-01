Tanveer Ahmed says he was not only ex-cricketer offered position in PCB by Ramiz Raja

Former Test cricketer Tanveer Ahmed. — Screengrab/@ImTanveerA

Tanveer refutes rumours of being offered a role by PCB chief.

"Even 70-years-old former cricketers raised their hands to show interest in the job in PCB," he adds.

Cricketer also raises concerns over former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed's silence.

KARACHI: Former Test cricketer Tanveer Ahmed, who is known for his aggressive and straightforward analysis, refuted the rumours of being offered a role by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief.

Speaking about PCB Chairperson Ramiz Raja's meeting with Karachi-based former cricketers to this correspondent exclusively, Tanveer disclosed that Raja asked everyone in the meeting if they will be available in case a post is offered to them in the board.

"Whoever said this to you or spread it on social media, misquoted facts. In fact, Ramiz Bhai in general asked everybody in the meeting 'will you be available if any post is offered to you in the PCB?'" he said.

He went on to say that he was "surprised" to see the response. "Even 70-years-old former cricketers raised their hands to show interest in a job in PCB," said Tanveer.

Calling the meeting "meaningless", the cricketer-turned-analyst shared: "Chairman came to meet us at a time when things are already uncertain for him. But, I made the most of this opportunity and put Karachi's cricket issues in front of him. I was very blunt and straight forward unlike others who were present in the meeting."



"But, I can assure you one thing, you will never see Tanveer Ahmed in any PCB post ever. Because, I know nobody allows you to work with honesty there," he added.

The former cricketer also raised concerns over ex-captain Sarfaraz Ahmed's silence. He stressed that Sarfaraz must have declined to accept the central contract in D category.

"I don't know why Sarfaraz is silent," said Tanveer. "A captain who has won the Champions Trophy. A player who has several achievements, I don't know why he is tolerating such an attitude from PCB," he said.

"Had I won Champions Trophy and faced such an attitude, I would have told PCB what they actually deserve. But, I think some players somehow want to be in the team regardless of respect," he shared his two cents.

Tanveer also took a dig at the PCB for keeping Fawad Alam in the B category.

"They have facilitated all of their friends in full capacity. Otherwise, Fawad should have been in the A category of red-ball format contracts. He only plays Test format and looking at his performance, it's an injustice to give him the contract in the B category," highlighted the former Test cricketer, who played five Tests and two ODIs for Pakistan.