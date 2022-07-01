Prince Harry ‘jaded’ with his Los Angeles lifestyle after Megxit?

file footage

Prince Harry is reportedly growing ‘jaded’ with his life in Los Angeles with wife Meghan Markle after the royal couple relocated to the US from the UK in 2020 in what came to be known as Megxit.



Both Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as working members of the royal family in 2020 and promptly relocated to the US, where they now live in Montecito with their two kids, Archie and Lilibet.

However, royal commentator Neil Sean believes that Prince Harry is over the LA life, claiming on his YouTube channel: “According to that good source, Prince Harry is getting a little bit jaded with the LA lifestyle.”

“You have to remember, this is a man who has had his life shaped for years by a diary, by set holidays, stuff like that. It’s very hard once you’ve had that sort of life to click out of it and start again,” he explained.

Sean then highlighted how the Sussexes have retained their UK home, Frogmore Cottage, and renewed their lease of the property earlier this year, suggesting that it might be because they plan to return to the UK more often.

“So now Prince Harry, according to that good source, has this plan, and what he’d like to do is spend six months in LA and six months over here in the United Kingdom, and we assume this would be at Frogmore Cottage,” Sean claimed.

He added: “The idea came to him when he came back for the Platinum Jubilee because obviously you could sense that he missed some element of his former life.”