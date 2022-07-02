 
pakistan
Saturday Jul 02 2022
By
OCOur Correspondent

Shah Mahmood Qureshi approaches ECP against ‘by-poll engineering’

By
OCOur Correspondent

Saturday Jul 02, 2022

Shah Mehmood Qureshi addresses a rally in Multan ahead of by-poll on PP-217 on Friday. -PTI Multan
  • PTI claims to have evidence of pre-poll engineering.
  • Qureshi says PML-N candidate committing violations of ECP code.
  • Urges ECP to take action against the rival candidate.

MULTAN: Amid claims of “interference” in the upcoming by-polls in Punjab, the PTI has approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to submit "evidence of by-poll engineering" and lodge a complaint against the rival PML-N candidate.

According to The News, PTI vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, whose son is contesting on a PP-217 seat from Multan, on Friday reached the electoral body to file a request for the ECP to look into the matter.

Talking to journalists, he said the whole by-poll process is being "rigged and manoeuvred" for the ruling PML-N candidate and he has "solid evidence" of rigging, which he has handed over to ECP officials.

“The PML-N candidate is committing serious violations of the election code of conduct and I expect the ECP to take action against him,” he said.

Qureshi said: "As the Punjab chief minister election was declared null and void, how can he continue in his office? Misusing its power in the Punjab chief minister election, police were allowed to enter the Punjab Assembly to get desired results.”

“The court has issued a verdict against turncoats but the PTI was not provided a copy of the court judgment,” he said.

 "I appreciate the ECP’s decision on posting Punjab Rangers for by-polls across the province,” the PTI leader added.

