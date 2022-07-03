Scott Disick returns to his playboy dating lifestyle, parties with Jake Paul's ex Abby Wetherington in Miami

Scott Disick seemingly returned to his playboy lifestyle, partying with a gang of bikini-clad ladies in Miami on Friday.

Kourtney Kardashian's ex kicked off the July 4th holiday weekend in style as he puffed away on a cigarette while enjoying an Aperol spritz, dressed in an all-black Prada ensemble.

The father-of three was spotted having fun with Jake Paul's ex-girlfriend Abby Wetherington.



Scott's sighting comes amid a personal crisis for his ex Kourtney Kardashian, who is currently remaining by the side of her husband Travis Barker, as he has recovered from pancreatitis in Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles.

Scott Disick, in one of the pics shared by a media outlet, was seen passing what appeared to be an ashtray to Abby, 24, who looked stunning in a black tiny outfit as she partied with the Talentless CEO and some other friends.