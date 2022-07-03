Karachi braces itself for heavy rains, urban flooding

Motorcyclists can be seen on the roads of Karachi after the city received light rain. Photo—Geo.tv/ file

Karachi is likely to receive moderate to heavy rains this afternoon, says PMD.

Heavy falls could cause urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Khuzdar, Ormara, Pasni and Gwadar till Tuesday evening.

Around 100 to 150 millimeters of rain can inundate low-lying areas, and cause urban flooding, warn officials.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast moderate to heavy rains in Karachi this afternoon or evening under the influence of a strong monsoon system that has entered southeastern Sindh from the neighbouring Indian state of Rajasthan.

The Met office warned that heavy falls could cause urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Khuzdar, Ormara, Pasni and Gwadar till Tuesday evening.

The PMD had earlier forecast rain with thundershowers in Karachi on Saturday evening, but due to changing weather conditions, chances of rain and thunderstorm vanished. However, PMD officials said heavy rains with some very heavy falls in Sindh and Balochistan from Sunday could still cause an “urban flooding-like situation” in Karachi and other cities of lower Sindh.



“A strong monsoon system from the Bay of Bengal has entered southeastern Sindh and it may get some support from the Arabian Sea in the next 24 hours. This system is likely to cause heavy to very heavy rains in Tharparkar, Tharparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Tando M. Khan, Tando Allayar, Karachi, Dadu and Jamshoro districts during 3-5 July,” Sarfraz said.

Officials said around 100 to 150 millimeters of rain could inundate low-lying areas, cause urban flooding, disrupt the power supply network and cause other issues like massive traffic jams on city roads.