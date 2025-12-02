Cambrian Patrol success reaffirms Pakistan Army's commitment to excellence: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir poses for a group photo with participants of the Cambrian Patrol competition at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on December 2, 2025. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has said that the success of the Pakistan Army team at the prestigious Exercise Cambrian Patrol 2025 reaffirmed the army’s commitment to excellence.

The army chief made the remarks during a meeting with the participants of the Cambrian Patrol competition, who called on him at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Tuesday.

“[The] COAS congratulated the team for their outstanding performance in one of the world’s toughest military endurance and leadership competitions,” read the statement.

The field marshal commended the participants for demonstrating exceptional standards of physical endurance, tactical proficiency, and exemplary team spirit, in keeping with the highest traditions of the Pakistan Army.

He appreciated the dedication and rigorous training undertaken by the team, noting that their success has brought pride to the nation.

The participants expressed gratitude to the COAS for the honour and reiterated their resolve to continue upholding the core values of discipline, selfless devotion, and professional excellence.

The Pakistan Army team had clinched a gold medal at the Cambrian Patrol, held in Wales, United Kingdom, from October 3 to 13.