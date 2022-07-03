 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle eyeing to release her tell-all book about bullying claims?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 03, 2022

Meghan Markle eyeing to release her tell-all book about bullying claims?
Meghan Markle eyeing to release her tell-all book about bullying claims?

Meghan Markle is reportedly ‘toying with the idea’ of unveiling her own account of things after Buckingham Palace decided to not publish the findings of the ‘bullying’ probe.

According to Express, a commentator Neil Sean claimed that the Duchess of Sussex would want to eliminate a ‘double-whammy' threatening career.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Mr Sean said, “Meghan and Harry know, as they move towards their political leanings now, this just doesn't bode well.”

“We already know about all sorts of political backstabbing and skullduggery, it just goes on. But when you're starting out, you have to be whiter than white,” he said.

And Meghan really has a double whammy against her simply because she's also not speaking to her father or her sister, so she can't really promote family values if you're not speaking to your family.

"So she has a problem,” he continued.

"According to a very good source, and as ever we have to say allegedly, she's very much toying with the idea of putting our her own version of events to counteract the negativity,” Mr Sean concluded. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry has ‘a lot of anger’ towards Royal Family: psychic claims

Prince Harry has ‘a lot of anger’ towards Royal Family: psychic claims
Prince Harry wants ‘The Crown’ to stop before it reaches Megxit

Prince Harry wants ‘The Crown’ to stop before it reaches Megxit
Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Andrew car crash interview

Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Andrew car crash interview
Body language expert weighs in on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle profound love

Body language expert weighs in on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle profound love
Justin Bieber and Eminem to Snoop Dogg, mixed fortunes of celebrities who leapt on NFT craze

Justin Bieber and Eminem to Snoop Dogg, mixed fortunes of celebrities who leapt on NFT craze
Meghan Markle annoys Prince William with latest move yet again

Meghan Markle annoys Prince William with latest move yet again
Prince Charles’ charity is after new audit manager for better use of funds: reports

Prince Charles’ charity is after new audit manager for better use of funds: reports
Cristiano Ronaldo called out for ruining historical area of Manchester

Cristiano Ronaldo called out for ruining historical area of Manchester
Adele opens up on ‘brutal’ backlash after Las Vegas shows cancellation

Adele opens up on ‘brutal’ backlash after Las Vegas shows cancellation
Meghan Markle declared more intelligent than Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle declared more intelligent than Kate Middleton
Johnny Depp wins hearts again after Amber Heard defamation case

Johnny Depp wins hearts again after Amber Heard defamation case
Big wins for veteran Singapore singer at Taiwan music awards

Big wins for veteran Singapore singer at Taiwan music awards

Latest

view all