Meghan Markle eyeing to release her tell-all book about bullying claims?

Meghan Markle is reportedly ‘toying with the idea’ of unveiling her own account of things after Buckingham Palace decided to not publish the findings of the ‘bullying’ probe.

According to Express, a commentator Neil Sean claimed that the Duchess of Sussex would want to eliminate a ‘double-whammy' threatening career.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Mr Sean said, “Meghan and Harry know, as they move towards their political leanings now, this just doesn't bode well.”

“We already know about all sorts of political backstabbing and skullduggery, it just goes on. But when you're starting out, you have to be whiter than white,” he said.

And Meghan really has a double whammy against her simply because she's also not speaking to her father or her sister, so she can't really promote family values if you're not speaking to your family.

"So she has a problem,” he continued.

"According to a very good source, and as ever we have to say allegedly, she's very much toying with the idea of putting our her own version of events to counteract the negativity,” Mr Sean concluded.