Sophia Mirza’s daughters 'living happily with father' in Dubai

Photo: Courtesy our correspondent

LONDON: Actress and model Sophia Mirza’s twin daughters have said they are living in Dubai with their father Umar Farooq Zahoor happily and of their own free will and allegations by their mother are false that they are being held against their wish.

The 15-year-old twin sisters, Zainab Umar and Zunairah Umar, spoke out after Sophia Mirza held a press conference, demanding the recovery of her two daughters from Dubai-based Norwegian Pakistani Farooq Zahoor, who is Liberia’s ambassador at large for Pakistan and Southeast Asia.

Sophia Mirza, 42, held the press conference after Geo News revealed in an investigation that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), on the instructions of Shehzad Akbar, the former accountability czar, targeted Umar Farooq Zahoor on a complaint by Sophia Mirza who had filed a complaint against her former husband under the name of Khushbakht Mirza, without revealing that she was making a complaint against her former husband.

The FIA went on to investigate and issue Interpol Red Arrest Warrants against Zahoor in three cases, which were already closed due to lack of evidence, including a case in which the NAB had cleared him.

Photo: Courtesy our correspondent

The twin teenagers have negated the claims made by their mother Khushbakht Mirza (known in the showbiz industry as Sophia Mirza) at a press conference, stressing that the model was holding media talks to gain publicity.

They said their mother, rather than visiting them, resorted to social media platforms and for several years has been “publicly uploading materials and making statements” to indicate that her two daughters have been forcibly kept by Umar Zahoor against their will.

They said their mother’s actions have “ruined” their peace of mind and adversely affected their mental and psychological health as the media-related material was accessible to everyone.

Both the sisters offered in their affidavits that they were prepared to record their statements through Skype or any other electronic mode to ensure that they are making the statements without any coercion.

Court papers reveal that Umar Farooq Zahoor has repeatedly offered to the court that he was willing to arrange a meeting of Khushbakht Mirza with Zainab Umar and Zunairah Umar besides bearing the cost of travelling and lodging of Mirza for her visit and stay in the UAE.

In response to an order dated March 2013 by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Zahoor paid Rs 1,000,000 to Mirza to financially assist her to travel to the UAE and meet her daughters.

Originally published in The News