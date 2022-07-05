In meeting with UK envoy, Imran stresses need to curb money laundering

PTI Chairman Imran Khan (left) meets British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner at Bani Gala in Islamabad, on July 5, 2022. — PTI

Imran Khan meets British envoy Christian Turner.

He emphasises need to counter illicit transfer of money.

Ex-PM notes UK govt can play crucial role.

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday emphasised the need to curb money laundering during a meeting with British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner.

A PTI statement said that party leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Amir Mahmood Kayani were part of the meeting that took place in the federal capital, where bilateral matters and issues of mutual interest came under discussion.

During the meeting, the former prime minister highlighted that developed nations must take special measures to ensure that money is not laundered from poor to rich states.

“The illicit transfer of money is a big issue for the developing world [...]. This illegal transfer of wealth promotes global economic inequality,” Khan, who was ousted from PM Office in April, said.



Khan noted that the UN Secretary-General's fact-finding panel has highlighted the nuances of the issue in its report as well.

The PTI chairman added that the illicit transfer of money forces people residing in poor states to migrate to developed nations, which in turn, becomes an issue for the rich countries — creating further challenges for them.

Justice demands that governments take steps to effectively curb money laundering globally and the British government can play a crucial role to achieve this goal, the PTI chairman said.