Tuesday Jul 05 2022
Heavy rain floods houses, blocks roads in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Tuesday Jul 05, 2022

  • Islamabad and Rawalpindi receive 60mm of rain.
  • Water enters houses in Islamabad's Sector H13.
  • Army troops deployed to Nullah Lai bridge amid fears of flooding.

Several houses were flooded and vehicles got stranded in water after Islamabad and Rawalpindi received 60mm of rain, the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) said on Tuesday.

According to the managing director of WASA, the heavy rain increased water flow at the Katarian point of Nullah Lai to 12 feet and at Gawalmandi Bridge to 9 feet.

Water entered the houses in Sector H13, and the walls of the area drain crumbled, leaving several vehicles stranded on the flooded roads.

The Rawalpindi commissioner said that authorities have been placed on high alert due to a fear of flooding in Nullah Lai.

The water level recorded at Nullah Lai is 17 feet, according to the WASA MD. He said that the water level is constantly being monitored and the "WASA machinery remains active".

In addition, an army rescue squad has been called to the Nullah Lai bridge in case of an emergency.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has instructed the concerned authorities to keep the alert system updated and keep people informed of the situation in a timely manner.

The Rawalpindi commissioner has directed that water be immediately drained from low-lying areas and a report be submitted.

Murree Road situation

Meanwhile, long queues of vehicles formed on Murree Road due to accumulated rainwater, with several ambulances stuck in the traffic jam, according to Geo News.

An ambulance that was trapped in the rainwater in Dhok Kala Khan was freed with the efforts of area residents.

Water also accumulated at Liaquat Bagh, Committee Chowk, and Mureed Chowk due to the heavy rains.


