 
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 05 2022
By
Amin Anwar

MQM’s Babar Ghauri remanded into police custody for seven days

By
Amin Anwar

Tuesday Jul 05, 2022

  • Babar Ghauri bought to ATC amid tight security.
  • Police bring Ghauri without handcuffs.
  • He says cases against him are baseless.

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted police a seven-day remand of former federal minister and MQM leader Babar Ghauri, who returned to the country last night.

The police, who took Ghauri into custody last night, produced the ex-federal minister before the court today to seek his remand.

Ghauri was brought to court amid tight security, seated in the front seat of the police vehicle, and the police refrained from handcuffing the MQM leader — who was considered a close ally of former president retired Gen Pervez Musharraf.

In court, police told the judge that Ghauri was suspected of facilitating a provocative speech and a case has been registered against him at the SITE Super Highway Police Station.

After hearing the police’s arguments, the court awarded them a seven-day remand of Ghauri.

Speaking to journalists after the hearing, Ghauri said that the case against him is "baseless" and that had there been any truth in the allegations, he would "not have returned".

In a separate development, the Sindh High Court (SHC) granted Ghauri a nine-day protective bail in the National Accountability Bureau and Federal Investigation cases — prohibiting the watchdogs from arresting him.

More From Pakistan:

Indian plane with 138 passengers onboard makes emergency landing in Karachi

Indian plane with 138 passengers onboard makes emergency landing in Karachi
NCOC issues fresh guidelines for Eid ul Adha as COVID cases rise

NCOC issues fresh guidelines for Eid ul Adha as COVID cases rise
10 killed as rain pounds Balochistan

10 killed as rain pounds Balochistan
By-poll in PP-168 Lahore: A PML-N candidate on his own?

By-poll in PP-168 Lahore: A PML-N candidate on his own?
Dua Zahra's father's emotional message to daughter

Dua Zahra's father's emotional message to daughter
Heavy rain floods houses, blocks roads in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Heavy rain floods houses, blocks roads in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Local authorities praised for cleaning Karachi garbage dump

Local authorities praised for cleaning Karachi garbage dump

'Mastermind' of Karachi University bomb blast remanded in police custody till July 16

'Mastermind' of Karachi University bomb blast remanded in police custody till July 16
In meeting with UK envoy, Imran stresses need to curb money laundering

In meeting with UK envoy, Imran stresses need to curb money laundering
Critical in-camera meeting of parliamentary committee on national security today

Critical in-camera meeting of parliamentary committee on national security today
Pakistan's trade deficit soars by 55.29%

Pakistan's trade deficit soars by 55.29%
Karachi, it's going to rain again today

Karachi, it's going to rain again today

Latest

view all