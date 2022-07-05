 
Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow tons help England to pull off record chase and level series

Cricket - Fifth Test - England v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 5, 2022 Englands Jonny Bairstow shakes hands with Indias Cheteshwar Pujara after the match. — Reuters
  • England pull off their highest successful chase.
  • Root went on to smash a masterly 142 not out.
  • England triumphed with two sessions to spare.

BIRMINGHAM: England rode unbeaten hundreds by Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow to pull off their highest successful chase, coasting to a series-levelling seven-wicket victory in the rearranged fifth test against India at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

Chasing 378 for victory, England went into the final day needing 119 runs with seven wickets in hand.

Root went on to smash a masterly 142 not out, his 28th test century, forging a mammoth 269-run partnership for the unbroken fourth wicket with Bairstow.

Bairstow's unbeaten 114 was his second hundred of the match as England triumphed with two sessions to spare.

England's previous highest successful run chase came in 2019 when they reached a 359-run target in an Ashes test against Australia on the back of Stokes's brilliant unbeaten century.

Root and Bairstow showed the kind of sustained aggression which is quickly becoming the hallmark of this England test team since Brendon McCullum took over as the head coach and Ben Stokes assumed the captaincy.

The five-match series against India could not be completed last year following COVID-19 cases in the India camp ahead of the final match at Old Trafford.

