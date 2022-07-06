 
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 06 2022
PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh detained in Lahore

Wednesday Jul 06, 2022

PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh. Photo: Geo News/File
  • PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh taken into custody. 
  • He was detained from a private hotel of his relatives in Lahore. 
  • He had arrived in Lahore a day earlier. 

Opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly and PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh has been taken into police custody in Lahore, the MPA's spokesman said on Wednesday.

The police have, however, not yet confirmed the statement issued by the spokesman.

Earlier in the night, the MPA's spokesman claimed that he was taken into custody by men in plain-clothes in Lahore. However, the claim has not been confirmed by the police so far.

The spokesman said that Sheikh had been taken into custody from a private hotel in Lahore.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI leader's daughter confirmed that "He [Haleem Adil Sheikh] was picked up from his hotel in Lahore at 3:30 am by men in civilian clothing, we have no idea where he is right now or if he is safe!"

The CCTV footage being shared on social media shows a double-cabin car pulled over outside the hotel. Plain-clothes men entered the hotel and took Sheikh away with them.

According to the spokesman, Sheikh reached Lahore on Tuesday. The PTI leader's spokesman also did not specify which agency's personnel detained him.

Condemning the PTI leader's detention, former governor of Sindh Imran Ismail said the detention is not being revealed anywhere.

"It is feared that criminals in the Sindh government have abducted him," he asserted.

He also warned that the Sindh government would be responsible if Haleem was harmed in any way whatsoever.

