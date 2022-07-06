Why is Nanga Parbat called the 'killer mountain'?

Nanga Parbat is the third-most dangerous 8,000-meter peak with a death rate of 22.3% of climbers.



The "Killer Mountain" — as it is titled — has claimed 64 lives from an astonishingly low 287 attempts, according to 2020 stats published by an international news publication.

It is one of the most prominent peaks of the Himalayas range after Mount Everest.

Nanga Parbat has a big vertical relief over local terrain in almost all directions.

Its south ‘Rupal face’ is referred to as the highest mountain face in the world, which rises 4,600m (about 15,090 ft) above sea level.

It's North ‘Rakhiot Flank’ is one of the 10 greatest elevation gains in such a short distance on earth. It rises 7,000m (about 23,000 ft) above sea level.