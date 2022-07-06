Sindh anti-corruption establishment confirms Haleem Adil Sheikh's arrest

PTI leader Haleem Adil Shiekh. — APP/File

Sources say Haleem Adil Sheikh has been arrested for allegedly transferring government property to his name.

Say Haleem fraudulently raised loan from bank on fake property documents.

“Nobody above the law,” maintains Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

The Anti-corruption Establishment, Sindh (ACE) has confirmed arresting PTI leader and leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh.



Sheikh was taken into police custody in Lahore, the MPA's spokesman said on Wednesday morning. The arrest was later confirmed by ACE and Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.



As per ACE officials, a case had been registered against the PTI leader in Jamshoro on behalf of the district's circle officer Zeeshan Haider Memon.

Sources privy to the matter said that Sheikh has been arrested for allegedly raising a loan from a bank on the basis of fake property documents. They said that he fraudulently transferred government property on another person's name and later to his name.

Sources within ACE said that the Federal Board of Revenue has cancelled the accounts of this property.



They further stated that Sheikh will be transferred to Sindh after acquisition of a transit remand from a Punjab court.

'Multiple cases against Sheikh': Sharjeel Memon

Speaking to the media outside Sindh Assembly, Memon said these cases involve PTI and its allies but the law will take its own course.

He said that Sheikh will be released if the allegations against him are wrong.



“Nobody is above the law,” he maintained.

Replying to a question, the minister said that the PTI leader will be released if the court finds the cases against him are false.

Speaking on the occasion, Memon warned Imran Khan against maligning the institutions. Lashing out at the PTI, the minister said that Imran Khan was hurling threats just to regain government.

PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh detained in Lahore

On Tuesday night, the Sheikh's spokesman claimed that the MPA was taken into custody by men in plain-clothes from a private hotel in Lahore.

The CCTV footage being shared on social media shows a double-cabin car pulled over outside the hotel. Plain-clothes men entered the hotel and took Sheikh away with them.

Condemning the PTI leader's detention, former governor of Sindh Imran Ismail said the detention is not being revealed anywhere.



"It is feared that criminals in the Sindh government have abducted him," he asserted.

He also warned that the Sindh government would be responsible if Haleem was harmed in any way whatsoever.