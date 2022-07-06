 
Wednesday Jul 06 2022
Ben Affleck’s best man at his nuptials with Jennifer Lopez revealed

Wednesday Jul 06, 2022

Ben Affleck’s best man at his much awaited wedding with ladylove Jennifer Lopez will reportedly be his brother Casey Affleck.

Even though fans of the Batman vs Superman actor thought that the official role be given to his long time buddy and actor Matt Damon, a report by OK Magazine suggests otherwise.

“Ben’s best friend Matt Damon will be invited to the wedding, but not in any official role,” an insider spilled to the outlet.

“Ben’s brother, Casey Affleck, will be his best man, while the couple’s children from their previous marriages, will also be very involved as well,” the source added.

The magazine further suggests that one of the most loved Hollywood couples have rejected several multi-million dollar offers for exclusive photographs, demanding almost total privacy and total control.

“Wedding planners and staff will be asked to sign an iron-clad sign confidentiality agreement,” the insider revealed.

“Matt and other guests will not know where they’re going until a few days before the wedding,” the media outlet added.


