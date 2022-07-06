 
Wednesday Jul 06 2022
Ben Affleck and his daughter hang out on Nike's untitled movie set: Photos

Wednesday Jul 06, 2022

Ben Affleck had a sweet visit from his daughter Violet while filming scenes for his upcoming Nike’s yet-to-be titled movie in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

According to Daily Mail, Affleck, who will be seen playing Nike’s co-founder Phil Knight character in the movie, made sure to spend some quality time with his 16-year-old as she stopped by the set of his latest project.

In the photos clicked by paparazzi, the 49-year-old movie-maker could be seen wearing a light blue button-up shirt with light grey dress pants.

The Argo star also sported an artificial hairpiece for the character while he completed his look with black dress shoes.

The actor’s daughter, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, donned a long, multi-colour frock with small buttons at the front. She accessorised her look with a straw bag and dark-rimmed eye glasses.

Matt Damon was also present at the set as he is playing a second co-founder of the iconic fitness brand in the untitled movie.

Damon looked handsome in a short-sleeved, grey collared shirt and khaki dress pants.

Meanwhile, Affleck is nothing less than a doting dad to his three children. 

