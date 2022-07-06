 
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 06 2022
PTI ready for 'grand dialogue' if election date announced: Fawad Chaudhry

Wednesday Jul 06, 2022

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry addressing the media. — AFP/File
  • Fawad claims every other day, new scandal of govt is coming to light. 
  • Says if govt wants a solution to political problems, election date should be announced first
  • PTI leader Shireen Mazari says if martial law is imposed then it should be announced clearly.

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday that his party is ready for a "grand dialogue" but will only come to the table if an election date is announced.

Talking to the press in Islamabad, Fawad said that if the government continued making such moves one after the other, it may derail democracy in the country.

“Every other day, a new scandal of this government is coming to light. There is a solar scandal which should be investigated,” said the PTI leader.

The former information minister claimed that not a single corruption case was filed against any of the ministers belonging to the PTI-led government.

“What happened to Captain (retd) Safdar in our tenure was done by the Sindh government. Two journalists were killed in Sindh and cases are being registered against politicians. They want a solution to political problems but the date of election should be given first,” said the PTI leader.

Taking a jibe at his predecessor Marriyum Aurangzeb, Fawad said that the incumbent information minister should respond as her husband is an Australian citizen and represents the tobacco industry in Pakistan.

Fawad alleged that billions of rupees were given to the tobacco industry because of what Marriyum’s lobby said. He added that due to her lobbying, foreign companies were given concessions.

“Now due to the lobbying of Ali Tareen and Marriyum Aurangzeb, the tobacco industry got billions of rupees as tax concessions,” claimed Fawad.

On the other hand, Shireen Mazari said that the grand dialogue should be led by those who have people's mandate.

There is no Opposition in the Parliament, the largest political party of the country is outside the Parliament,” said Mazari as she alleged that lawlessness is at its peak during the incumbent government’s tenure.

“If you want to impose Martial Law then announce it clearly. Wherever we go, our cars are stopped and people are abducted,” said the former human rights minister.

