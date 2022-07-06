 
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 06 2022
By
Web Desk

No matter what Sharifs do, we will win elections: Imran Khan challenges PML-N

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 06, 2022

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing a public gathering in Sahiwal on July 6, 2022. — Instagram/imrankhan.pti
Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing a public gathering in Sahiwal on July 6, 2022. — Instagram/imrankhan.pti

  • Imran Khan urges youth to make sure at least 10 youngsters are present at each polling station.
  • PTI chairman warns dissident members that people will never forgive them.
  • "ECP is working along with them [PML-N] to help them to win," he says.

SAHIWAL: PTI Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday challenged that no matter what the Sharifs do [in order to] attract voters for by-polls to be held in 20 constituencies on July 17, the "PTI will win.”

Addressing a public gathering in Sahiwal, the former prime minister said that the people have very well-understood the lotas (turncoats) and “diesel” (referring to JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman).

Khan urged the youth to make sure at least 10 youngsters are present at each polling station in order to stop them [PML-N] from rigging the elections.

Related items

Accusing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of being involved in "ill practices", Khan said: “The ECP is working along with them [PML-N] to help those thieves win.”

'People will never forgive them'

Khan went on to say that they [PML-N] have earned money through illegal means throughout their lives,” adding that they haven’t even done one thing in their life faithfully.

Regarding the dissident members, the PTI chairman warned them that the people of Pakistan will "never forgive them because they are supporting thieves”.

Khan, commenting on the arrest of senior journalist Imran Riaz Khan a day earlier, urged the coalition government to stop creating hurdles to freedom of expression by frightening the people from FIRs.

More From Pakistan:

ECP notifies PTI candidates five reserved seats in Punjab Assembly

ECP notifies PTI candidates five reserved seats in Punjab Assembly
PTI ready for 'grand dialogue' if election date announced: Fawad Chaudhry

PTI ready for 'grand dialogue' if election date announced: Fawad Chaudhry
Noor Alam Khan accuses former NAB chief Javed Iqbal of harassing a woman

Noor Alam Khan accuses former NAB chief Javed Iqbal of harassing a woman
By-poll in PP-7 Rawalpindi: Ex-spymaster joins PTI’s campaign trail

By-poll in PP-7 Rawalpindi: Ex-spymaster joins PTI’s campaign trail
By-poll in PP-140 Sheikhupura: Don’t ignore the new voters

By-poll in PP-140 Sheikhupura: Don’t ignore the new voters
Pakistan climbing season reaches new heights

Pakistan climbing season reaches new heights
Saudi govt allows Hajj pilgrims to board on flight till Thursday midnight

Saudi govt allows Hajj pilgrims to board on flight till Thursday midnight
Saad Rafique announces 30% reduction in railway fares on Eid ul Adha

Saad Rafique announces 30% reduction in railway fares on Eid ul Adha
Amnesty International 'alarmed' over journalist Imran Riaz's arrest

Amnesty International 'alarmed' over journalist Imran Riaz's arrest

Talks with TTP in ‘pre-dialogue’ stage: interior minister

Talks with TTP in ‘pre-dialogue’ stage: interior minister
'National tragedy' as monsoon rains claim 77 lives in Pakistan

'National tragedy' as monsoon rains claim 77 lives in Pakistan
Dua Zahra case: Court seeks Zaheer Ahmed's call records from April 15-19

Dua Zahra case: Court seeks Zaheer Ahmed's call records from April 15-19

Latest

view all