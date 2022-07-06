 
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Soldier martyred during exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 06, 2022

A Pakistani soldier patrols near Line of Control at Salohi village in Poonch district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on April 26, 2021. — AFP/File
A Pakistani soldier patrols near Line of Control at Salohi village in Poonch district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on April 26, 2021. — AFP/File

  • 23-year-old Waheed Khan sacrifices his life while fighting gallantly.
  • The sepoy was the resident of Nowshera.
  • Says area is being sanitised to eliminate possible terrorists.

A soldier of the armed forces of Pakistan embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Wednesday.

"Sepoy Waheed Khan, 23, resident of Nowshera having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat," a brief statement issued by the military's media wing read.

Related items

The ISPR further stated that the sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate the threat of possible terrorists.

Security forces gun down three terrorists

Last week, security forces had gunned down three terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan’s general area Ghulam Khan Kalay, ISPR said.

The military’s media wing, in a statement, said the operation was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists and these terrorists were involved in terror activities against security forces.

According to ISPR, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists killed during the fire exchange.

More From Pakistan:

Bilawal, Blinken reaffirm further strengthening of bilateral ties

Bilawal, Blinken reaffirm further strengthening of bilateral ties
Two govt employees arrested for posting female officers' names on porn website

Two govt employees arrested for posting female officers' names on porn website
By-poll in PP-170 Lahore: Angry PML-N voters could benefit PTI

By-poll in PP-170 Lahore: Angry PML-N voters could benefit PTI

No matter what Sharifs do, we will win elections: Imran Khan challenges PML-N

No matter what Sharifs do, we will win elections: Imran Khan challenges PML-N
ECP notifies PTI candidates five reserved seats in Punjab Assembly

ECP notifies PTI candidates five reserved seats in Punjab Assembly
PTI ready for 'grand dialogue' if election date announced: Fawad Chaudhry

PTI ready for 'grand dialogue' if election date announced: Fawad Chaudhry
Noor Alam Khan accuses former NAB chief Javed Iqbal of harassing a woman

Noor Alam Khan accuses former NAB chief Javed Iqbal of harassing a woman
By-poll in PP-7 Rawalpindi: Ex-spymaster joins PTI’s campaign trail

By-poll in PP-7 Rawalpindi: Ex-spymaster joins PTI’s campaign trail
By-poll in PP-140 Sheikhupura: Don’t ignore the new voters

By-poll in PP-140 Sheikhupura: Don’t ignore the new voters
Pakistan climbing season reaches new heights

Pakistan climbing season reaches new heights
Saudi govt allows Hajj pilgrims to board on flight till Thursday midnight

Saudi govt allows Hajj pilgrims to board on flight till Thursday midnight
Saad Rafique announces 30% reduction in railway fares on Eid ul Adha

Saad Rafique announces 30% reduction in railway fares on Eid ul Adha

Latest

view all