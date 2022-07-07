 
Showbiz
Thursday Jul 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Dilip Kumar death anniversary: Saira Banu pens heartbreaking note for ‘Yousuf saheb’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 07, 2022

Dilip Kumar death anniversary: Saira Banu pens heartbreaking note for ‘Yousuf saheb’
Dilip Kumar death anniversary: Saira Banu pens heartbreaking note for ‘Yousuf saheb’

Cinematic legend and veteran Indian superstar Dilip Kumar is being remembered on his first death anniversary on Thursday.

The legendary actor breathed his last at the age of 98 on July 07, 2021 in Mumbai.

While many of Dilip’s fans and co-actors are remembering the great actor on his first death anniversary, his wife Saira Banu, penned a heartbreaking note, reminiscing the beautiful memories she had with her husband.

In her note, published in ETimes, Saira, 77, wrote, “I wonder how many of you who are reading this have experienced the supreme bliss of spending unforgettable moments, days and years with the only man (or woman) you have dreamed of as your life partner.”

She continued, “I turn my face away and bury my face in the pillow and try to go back to sleep... as if by doing so I will open my eyes again and see him sleeping by my side, his pink cheeks glowing in the morning rays of the sun streaming into the room. Having said that, I must admit that I consider myself very fortunate that I had my Yousuf with me for 56 years and more.”

She further added, “The whole world now knows I fell in love with him at the age of 12 and I grew up with the dream tucked away in my mind that he alone is the perfect man for me. When the dream came true, I knew I was not his only admirer and that I had jumped the long queue of women who were hoping to be Mrs Dilip Kumar. There were countless fans and actors and technicians and students of cinema who looked up to him as their guru."

Saira and Dilip shared screen space in movies like Sagina, Bairaag, and Gopi, before their marriage in 1966. 

More From Showbiz:

REVIEW: ‘Team Muhafiz’ keeps fans on tenterhooks with latest episode

REVIEW: ‘Team Muhafiz’ keeps fans on tenterhooks with latest episode
Bushra Iqbal shares rare clip of Aamir Liaquat, daughter Dua on his birthday: Watch

Bushra Iqbal shares rare clip of Aamir Liaquat, daughter Dua on his birthday: Watch
India's Kapil Sharma show copy of Pakistani concept: Tabish Hashmi

India's Kapil Sharma show copy of Pakistani concept: Tabish Hashmi
Pakistani vlogger Abdullah Khattak tragically dies in road accident

Pakistani vlogger Abdullah Khattak tragically dies in road accident

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt clears air about delay in Hollywood debut, says 'my shot is ready'

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt clears air about delay in Hollywood debut, says 'my shot is ready'

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt pens heartfelt note to fans: Overwhelmed with all the love

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt pens heartfelt note to fans: Overwhelmed with all the love
Gal Gadot reacts to Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy announcement

Gal Gadot reacts to Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy announcement
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor pregnancy: Celebrities shower love on parents-to-be

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor pregnancy: Celebrities shower love on parents-to-be

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor expecting their first child: Photo

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor expecting their first child: Photo
Shruti Haasan gives a glimpse of her 'Lazy Sunday' in cool casual outfit, See Pics

Shruti Haasan gives a glimpse of her 'Lazy Sunday' in cool casual outfit, See Pics
Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor deck up in white as they pose stylishly in Paris

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor deck up in white as they pose stylishly in Paris
‘SYL’: Sidhu Moose Wala's last song removed from YouTube: Here is the actual reason

‘SYL’: Sidhu Moose Wala's last song removed from YouTube: Here is the actual reason

Latest

view all