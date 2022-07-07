By-poll in PP-125 Jhang: A party divided

Thursday Jul 07, 2022
On July 17, the control of the Punjab Assembly will be on the line, as the race for 20 seats in the province heats up.
In Pakistan's most politically important province, the PML-N is hoping to maintain its narrow control. While the PTI is aiming to wrest the province away from the ruling party.
In the run-up to the by-polls, Geo.tv provides an in-depth look into each constituency:
PP-202 falls under the constituency NA-114, from where PTI’s Mehboob Sultan is MNA.
2018 winner: In 2018, the provincial constituency was won by Faisal Hayat Jabboana, who won independently and later joined the PTI on the insistence of Jahangir Khan Tareen.
This year, Jabboana was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan for voting against his party in the election for chief minister Punjab.
The PML-N has allotted the ticket to Faisal Hayat Jabboana
While PTI has fielded Mian Muhammad Azam Cheela.
Iftikhar Ahmed Baloch is contesting independently.
It would be done to the wire.
One disadvantage that the PML-N candidate, Jabboana, has is that he is contesting against Iftikhar Ahmed Baloch, a former MPA of the PML-N.
Baloch was not awarded a ticket by the PML-N this time, which is why he is in the race independently. Two candidates, one officially a candidate of the PML-N and the other unofficially, could divide the party’s vote.
Since this constituency is 70% rural, voters are expected to vote mostly on the basis of biradari (clan).
PTI’s Cheela was also the party’s candidate in 2018 but lost to Jabboana.
PTI’s Imran Khan is expected to hold a rally here before Eid.
The main concerns are sewerage problems and a lack of proper gas connections.