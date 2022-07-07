 
pakistan
Thursday Jul 07 2022
By
Web Desk

By-poll in PP-125 Jhang: A party divided

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 07, 2022

PTI candidate Mian Muhammad Azam Cheela, PML-N candidate Faisal Hayat Jabboana and independent candidate Iftikhar Ahmed Baloch. — File
PTI candidate Mian Muhammad Azam Cheela, PML-N candidate Faisal Hayat Jabboana and independent candidate Iftikhar Ahmed Baloch. — File

On July 17, the control of the Punjab Assembly will be on the line, as the race for 20 seats in the province heats up.

In Pakistan's most politically important province, the PML-N is hoping to maintain its narrow control. While the PTI is aiming to wrest the province away from the ruling party.

Who could tip the balance in their favor?

In the run-up to the by-polls, Geo.tv provides an in-depth look into each constituency:

A profile of the constituency

  • Total voters: 251,571
  • Male voters: 135,083
  • Female voters: 116,488

PP-202 falls under the constituency NA-114, from where PTI’s Mehboob Sultan is MNA.

2018 winner: In 2018, the provincial constituency was won by Faisal Hayat Jabboana, who won independently and later joined the PTI on the insistence of Jahangir Khan Tareen.

This year, Jabboana was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan for voting against his party in the election for chief minister Punjab.

Contesting candidates

The PML-N has allotted the ticket to Faisal Hayat Jabboana

While PTI has fielded Mian Muhammad Azam Cheela.

Iftikhar Ahmed Baloch is contesting independently.

Who could win?

It would be done to the wire.

One disadvantage that the PML-N candidate, Jabboana, has is that he is contesting against Iftikhar Ahmed Baloch, a former MPA of the PML-N.

Baloch was not awarded a ticket by the PML-N this time, which is why he is in the race independently. Two candidates, one officially a candidate of the PML-N and the other unofficially, could divide the party’s vote.

Since this constituency is 70% rural, voters are expected to vote mostly on the basis of biradari (clan).

PTI’s Cheela was also the party’s candidate in 2018 but lost to Jabboana.

Election activity

PTI’s Imran Khan is expected to hold a rally here before Eid.

Constituency problems

The main concerns are sewerage problems and a lack of proper gas connections.

More From Pakistan:

Woman claims Javed Iqbal threatened to ‘destroy her life in a minute’

Woman claims Javed Iqbal threatened to ‘destroy her life in a minute’
WATCH: Man sprays water with mouth to press clothes

WATCH: Man sprays water with mouth to press clothes
Court seeks arguments over FIA response in Aamir Liaquat video case

Court seeks arguments over FIA response in Aamir Liaquat video case
By-poll in PP-202 Sahiwal: Poll battle could go down to the wire

By-poll in PP-202 Sahiwal: Poll battle could go down to the wire
Blast on police check-post in Mardan kills cop, leaves four injured

Blast on police check-post in Mardan kills cop, leaves four injured
Military coordinating to rescue Shehroze Kashif, Fazal Ali from Nanga Parbat

Military coordinating to rescue Shehroze Kashif, Fazal Ali from Nanga Parbat
SBP likely to raise monetary policy rate by 100-150 bps points today

SBP likely to raise monetary policy rate by 100-150 bps points today
Shireen Mazari asks 'handlers of govt' what their 'eventual aim' is

Shireen Mazari asks 'handlers of govt' what their 'eventual aim' is
PMD forecasts more rains for Karachi

PMD forecasts more rains for Karachi

Hamza Shahbaz's electricity relief programme suspended till July 17

Hamza Shahbaz's electricity relief programme suspended till July 17
Dua Zahra's husband Zaheer acquires protective bail to avoid arrest

Dua Zahra's husband Zaheer acquires protective bail to avoid arrest

Attock court issues immediate release orders of TV anchor Imran Riaz Khan

Attock court issues immediate release orders of TV anchor Imran Riaz Khan

Latest

view all