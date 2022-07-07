 
Showbiz
Thursday Jul 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Fawad Khan’s grand entry in ‘Ms Marvel’s latest episode breaks the internet

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 07, 2022

Fawad Khan’s grand entry in ‘Ms Marvel’s latest episode breaks the internet
Fawad Khan’s grand entry in ‘Ms Marvel’s latest episode breaks the internet

The wait is finally over!

Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan finally made a grand entry in Marvel Cinematic Universe's series Ms Marvel and fans cannot control their excitement.

After a blink-and-miss appearance in the previous episode of Ms Marvel, the Humsafar actor played an important character in episode five of the web show and managed to leave quite an impression.

The show’s protagonist Kamala is a Pakistani-American teen who receives superpowers from a bracelet given to her by her grandmother.

In episode 5 of Ms Marvel, Khan was introduced as Hasan, a freedom fighter in the British Raj who falls in love with Aisha (played by Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat). Hasan and Aisha are Kamala's great-grandparents.

Khan plays a crucial role in revealing more details about Kamala’s heritage.

Meanwhile, fans are thrilled to watch the Kapoor and Sons actor back on screen. Khan has been one of the top trends on Twitter since the Ms Marvel episode aired.

One fan, amazed by the Hasan-Aisha dynamic, wrote, "Gawd, Mehwish Hayat and Fawad Khan's chemistry in the new ep(isode) of Ms Marvel."

Sharing snippets of the episode, another fan wrote, "We all can agree that Fawad Khan in Ms Marvel episode 5 is just" with the hashtag #MsMarvel.

Fawad Khan "single handedly owned the episode," read one tweet.

Ms Marvel is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar with a new episode airing every Wednesday.

More From Showbiz:

Dilip Kumar death anniversary: Saira Banu pens heartbreaking note for ‘Yousuf saheb’

Dilip Kumar death anniversary: Saira Banu pens heartbreaking note for ‘Yousuf saheb’
REVIEW: ‘Team Muhafiz’ keeps fans on tenterhooks with latest episode

REVIEW: ‘Team Muhafiz’ keeps fans on tenterhooks with latest episode
Bushra Iqbal shares rare clip of Aamir Liaquat, daughter Dua on his birthday: Watch

Bushra Iqbal shares rare clip of Aamir Liaquat, daughter Dua on his birthday: Watch
India's Kapil Sharma show copy of Pakistani concept: Tabish Hashmi

India's Kapil Sharma show copy of Pakistani concept: Tabish Hashmi
Pakistani vlogger Abdullah Khattak tragically dies in road accident

Pakistani vlogger Abdullah Khattak tragically dies in road accident

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt clears air about delay in Hollywood debut, says 'my shot is ready'

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt clears air about delay in Hollywood debut, says 'my shot is ready'

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt pens heartfelt note to fans: Overwhelmed with all the love

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt pens heartfelt note to fans: Overwhelmed with all the love
Gal Gadot reacts to Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy announcement

Gal Gadot reacts to Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy announcement
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor pregnancy: Celebrities shower love on parents-to-be

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor pregnancy: Celebrities shower love on parents-to-be

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor expecting their first child: Photo

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor expecting their first child: Photo
Shruti Haasan gives a glimpse of her 'Lazy Sunday' in cool casual outfit, See Pics

Shruti Haasan gives a glimpse of her 'Lazy Sunday' in cool casual outfit, See Pics
Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor deck up in white as they pose stylishly in Paris

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor deck up in white as they pose stylishly in Paris

Latest

view all