Will it rain in Pakistan during Eid ul Adha?

A representational image of clouds. — Online/File

The Meteorological Department Thursday forecast monsoon rains in different parts of the country during Eid ul Adha i.e. July 9 to 12.



The Met Office said that thunderstorms and heavy rains are expected in Sindh and Balochistan in the next two days.

According to the PMD, monsoon winds will enter most parts of the country in the next 24 hours, while the intensity of winds is also expected to decrease during this period.

Heavy rains are expected in Kashmir, Galyat, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from July 9 to 10, while low-lying areas of Peshawar, Faisalabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad are at risk of flooding.



The meteorological department has warned of landslides in Kashmir, Galyat and mountainous areas of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The PMD has also issued instructions to all concerned agencies to remain alert during the Eid holidays.-