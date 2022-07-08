Johnny Depp chooses to keep relationship with Camille Vasquez professional

Johnny Depp used his Instagram on Wednesday to share the news that his new song is out.

The actor shared the news just a day after his lawyer Camille Vasquez turned 38.

Many people were hoping that the Hollywood star would wish her on her birthday. But the actor chose to keep his relationship with his attorney professional and chose not to wish her publicly.

It was also not known whether he wished her at all.

Camille Vasquez won hearts of millions of people after she helped Johnny Depp secure a near victory against Amber Heard in a defamation lawsuit.

The lawyer also got promotion and earned a partnership in her law firm for her outstanding performance inside the courtroom.

She seemed to have developed a good relationship with the Hollywood star.

Thousands of Johnny Depp fans took to social media to wish Camille Vasquez on her 38th birthday on Wednesday.

While many people praised her for helping Depp, others were of the view that she deserved to be wished on her birthday by the actor himself.



