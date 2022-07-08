Pakistan revises COVID-19 testing requirements for returning Hajj pilgrims

Airport Security Force personnel stand guard at the international arrivals area of Islamabad International Airport, April 18, 2018. — Reuters/File

Director-general for Hajj mission issues letter to CAA DG stating details of new orders for returning pilgrims.

Directs authorities concerned to ensure presence of CAA and ASF personnel at airports.

Seeks details of Pakistani pilgrims who will return through private airlines.

The Ministry of Health on Friday announced to perform on-arrival rapid antigen tests (RAT) on pilgrims returning from Hajj in Makkah, which is home to the holiest site in Islam.



Muslims have gathered in Makkah to offer one of the key obligations of Islam Hajj today (Friday), which is the biggest Hajj gatherings after a two years hiatus as the Saudi Arabia government kept the arrival of pilgrims from abroad restricted in order to mitigate the global COVID-19 spread.

The director-general (DG) for the Hajj mission issued a letter to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) DG with details of the new orders.



The authorities concerned have been directed to ensure the presence of CAA and Airport Security Force personnel at airports facilitating arrival of pilgrims.

Moreover, the details of Pakistani pilgrims who will return through private airlines have also been sought.