PMD releases Karachi rainfall data

A flooded thoroughfare in Karachi adds to commuters' woes in this Reuters image.

In the last 24 hours, Karachi received high amounts of rainfall, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department.

102.7mm was recorded in Gulshan-e-Hadid

53mm rain at Old Airport, 46mm at Faisal Base, 38.8mm at Jinnah Terminal

28.4mm rain on University Road, 25.5mm in Quaidabad and 20.4mm in Nazimabad

8mm rain at Masroor Base, 15mm at Gadap, 10. mm at DHA and 9.1 mm rain at Saadi Town.

8mm in Kemari, 7.2mm in Surjani Town and 6.6mm in Gulshan-e-Maymar.

North Karachi recorded 5.5mm



Orangi Town recorded the lowest rainfall of 5.1mm.

According to Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, Sindh and Balochistan are going through "very high percentages of rainfall over a 30-year average".

She shared stats for the difference in rain seen this year across Pakistan compared to normal levels.