Saturday Jul 09 2022
Shoaib Akhtar stones shaitan at '100mph'

Saturday Jul 09, 2022

Shoaib Akhtar performing rami — the symbolic act of stoning the devil. — Instagram/Shoaib Akhtar
Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar is in Saudi Arabia where he is performing the holy sojourn — and he is keeping his fans updated on almost every activity there.

In the latest ritual related to Hajj, Akhtar performed "rami" — act of stoning the devil — in Mina. This ritual is a symbolic reenactment of the incident between the Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and satan.

"[I] didn't measure the speed, but the anger was definitely 100 mph," Akhtar wrote in an Instagram post.

Also, in the video, while making a fist, he said: "Isko chorna nahi [don't spare him."

The cricket legend left for Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj, as a state guest of the kingdom, last week.

One of the five pillars of Islam, the Hajj must be undertaken by all Muslims who have the means at least once in their lives.

It consists of a series of religious rites that are completed over five days in Islam’s holiest city, Makkah, and surrounding areas of western Saudi Arabia.

